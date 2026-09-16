Kazakhstan’s Burabay hosts 28th conference of special service agencies of Turkic states

The event brought together the heads of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, and Uzbekistan’s State Security Service.

Representatives of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of National Security, and Hungary’s Information Office attended the meeting as honorary guests.

The participants exchanged assessments of the global situation and discussed measures to strengthen regional security and stability amid emerging and modern threats.

The conference concluded with the signing of a final document.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an informal meeting of ministers of internal affairs and public security of Central Asia and China had been held in China.