Central Asia, China focus on combating transnational crime and regional security cooperation

Kyrgyz Internal Affairs Minister Ulan Niyazbekov emphasized that expanding economic, transport, and humanitarian ties requires stronger law enforcement collaboration.

He stated shared threats include terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime, all of which cross borders.

Ministers agreed on the need for rapid information exchange and close cooperation among agencies.

Discussions also covered cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework and training programs to improve the professional level of law enforcement officers.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and China signed more than 30 bilateral documents during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.