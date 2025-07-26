EN
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik shines in Kitzbuhel, scores 2nd consecutive ATP title

    19:35, 26 July 2025

    Top seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan earned his second consecutive ATP Tour title in Kitzbuhel in Austria in back-to-back weeks, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from ATPtour.com.

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: KTF

    Bublik defeated French Arthur Cazaux in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the final to lift the ATP 250 trophy.

    The 28-year-old Kazakhstan has scored three titles in a season for the first time in his career. Earlier Bublik won Gstaad and the ATP 500 crown in Halle.

