Kazakhstan’s Bublik shines in Kitzbuhel, scores 2nd consecutive ATP title
19:35, 26 July 2025
Top seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan earned his second consecutive ATP Tour title in Kitzbuhel in Austria in back-to-back weeks, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from ATPtour.com.
Bublik defeated French Arthur Cazaux in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the final to lift the ATP 250 trophy.
Hehe (7)— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 26, 2025
Alexander Bublik clinches his ATP Tour title #7 with a victory over Cazaux in Kitzbuhel!#GeneraliOpen pic.twitter.com/XHnlmCmdM8
The 28-year-old Kazakhstan has scored three titles in a season for the first time in his career. Earlier Bublik won Gstaad and the ATP 500 crown in Halle.