Kazakhstan’s Bublik shines in Kitzbuhel, scores 2nd consecutive ATP title

Bublik defeated French Arthur Cazaux in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the final to lift the ATP 250 trophy.

Alexander Bublik clinches his ATP Tour title #7 with a victory over Cazaux in Kitzbuhel!

The 28-year-old Kazakhstan has scored three titles in a season for the first time in his career. Earlier Bublik won Gstaad and the ATP 500 crown in Halle.