Bublik overcomes Medvedev to claim second Halle Open crown

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win the Halle Open for the second time.

It’s worth noting that Bublik also won the grass-court tournament in 2023, where he defeated another Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev.

The Kazakhstani claimed his first title of the season as well as the fifth ATP title in his career.

