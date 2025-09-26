Kazakhstan's Bublik climbs to record-high ATP ranking

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has soared to a career-high 16th in the ATP rankings, surpassing his previous best of 17th.

The Kazakhstani tennis player reached this milestone after clinching the title at the ATP 250 Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China.

The top three remain unchanged. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz retained his top spot, followed by Jannik Sinner of Italy and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

