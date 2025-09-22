Elena Rybakina standing in latest WTA rankings revealed

The top three tennis players remain unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina retained her 10th spot. Yulia Putintseva lost two spots, landing the 63rd line.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Taylor Townsend, and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

As for the doubles rankings, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina stayed at the 13th position. Putintseva climbed two spots to 105th, while Zhibek Kulambayeva – 113th in the world. Rybakina moved down from 265th to 267th.

