EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Elena Rybakina standing in latest WTA rankings revealed

    11:15, 22 September 2025

    The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has released the updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina standing in latest WTA rankings revealed
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    The top three tennis players remain unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff ranked 3rd.

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina retained her 10th spot. Yulia Putintseva lost two spots, landing the 63rd line. 

    Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Taylor Townsend, and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

    As for the doubles rankings, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina stayed at the 13th position. Putintseva climbed two spots to 105th, while Zhibek Kulambayeva – 113th in the world. Rybakina moved down from 265th to 267th.

    As reported earlier, XDS Astana Team has delivered a successful performance at the Italian one-day race Giro della Romagna.

    Elena Rybakina WTA Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All