Kazakhstan's Bublik wins his fourth title of the season in Hangzhou
07:38, 24 September 2025
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has been crowned the title of the ATP 250 Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
In the final match, he prevailed over France’s Valentin Royer 7-6, 7-6 in two sets.
Previously, he beat China’s Wu Yibing with a score of 6:3, 6:3 in the semifinal bout.
This became Bublik’s eighth title in the career, and fourth ATP singles title of the season.