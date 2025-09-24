EN
    Kazakhstan's Bublik wins his fourth title of the season in Hangzhou

    07:38, 24 September 2025

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has been crowned the title of the ATP 250 Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    In the final match, he prevailed over France’s Valentin Royer 7-6, 7-6 in two sets.

    Previously, he beat China’s Wu Yibing with a score of 6:3, 6:3 in the semifinal bout.

    This became Bublik’s eighth title in the career, and fourth ATP singles title of the season.

    Alexander Bublik Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
