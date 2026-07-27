Kazakhstan's badminton duo earns bronze at Navek Türkiye International
20:38, 27 July 2026
Kazakhstan's junior badminton team claimed a bronze medal at the Navek Türkiye International 2026 tournament in Istanbul, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the U19 women's doubles event, Alissa Kuleshova and Diana Namenova secured a place on the podium.
The Kazakhstani pair defeated Gulsu Demirbilek and Elif Naz Sisginoglu of Türkiye in the quarterfinals before advancing to the semifinals, where they lost to Turkish duo Aysu Arslan and Nisa Nur Cimen, finishing with the bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan tops the team standings at the Asian Artistic Swimming Championships.