Kazakhstan's badminton duo earns bronze at Navek Türkiye International

In the U19 women's doubles event, Alissa Kuleshova and Diana Namenova secured a place on the podium.

The Kazakhstani pair defeated Gulsu Demirbilek and Elif Naz Sisginoglu of Türkiye in the quarterfinals before advancing to the semifinals, where they lost to Turkish duo Aysu Arslan and Nisa Nur Cimen, finishing with the bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan tops the team standings at the Asian Artistic Swimming Championships.