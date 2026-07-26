Kazakhstan tops team standings at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships

The continental championships were held from July 16 to 25, 2026, with Kazakhstan represented by 111 athletes competing in multiple aquatic disciplines.

The country's artistic swimming team delivered the strongest performance, collecting 25 medals - 14 gold, seven silver, and four bronze. On the final day of competition, the team secured the artistic swimming team trophy.

Kazakhstan also enjoyed success in swimming, where its athletes claimed 16 medals, including six gold, seven silver, and three bronze.

The national diving team added six medals to Kazakhstan's tally, winning one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's under-19 men's water polo team finished as Asian runners-up, earning the silver medal in the continental competition.

Kazakhstan concluded the championships with 48 medals, underlining the country's growing strength across multiple aquatic sports and its dominance in artistic swimming at the regional level.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik finishes a runner-up in the Austrian Open final.