11-year-old boy dies while climbing Mount Elbrus, father injured

Authorities confirmed that the climbers were a father and son, born in 1986 and 2015 respectively.

On 19 July, the two-person group was attempted to ascend the eastern peak of Mount Elbrus. At an altitude of around 4,200 meters, they fell from the rocks.

The child died at the scene, while his father was seriously injured. Rescuers from the Elbrus High-Altitude Search and Rescue Unit and the Leader Centre of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were dispatched to assist the injured man.

Investigative authorities have launched a preliminary inquiry. The Kabardino-Balkaria Public Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.