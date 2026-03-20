Kazakhstan's Assylkhan Assan wins Junior World Aerials gold

The athlete came out on top in the individual event, scoring 103.35 points in the final to secure the gold medal.

His teammate Dinmukhammed Raimkulov finished second with 92.82 points, while Vladislav Vaznyuk of Belarus took third place with 92.00.

Roman Pogosyan placed 15th, and Maxim Popov finished 22nd.

Kazakhstan’s team now has two medals at the Junior World Championships. Team events are scheduled for March 21.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that freestyle wrestlers from Almaty have won six medals at the Kazakhstan U23 Championship held in Taraz.