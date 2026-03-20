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    Almaty wrestlers dominate at Kazakhstan U23 Wrestling Championship

    07:13, 20 March 2026

    Freestyle wrestlers from Almaty won six medals at the Kazakhstan U23 Championship held in Taraz, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Almaty wrestlers dominate at Kazakhstan U23 Wrestling Championship
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    According to the city’s sports department, in the 79 kg weight category, Yerkhan Abil claimed the gold medal. Silver medals were secured by Ilmar Azullaev (65 kg), Yegor Anchugin (74 kg), and Nursultan Abdikhalyk (92 kg). Zhankozha Abiltaev and Sherkhan Abil, competing in the 70 kg division, earned bronze medals.

    Almaty wrestlers dominate at Kazakhstan U23 Wrestling Championship
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    Following the results of the tournament, Almaty’s team took first place in the overall team standings.

    Almaty wrestlers dominate at Kazakhstan U23 Wrestling Championship
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zhamila Bakbergenova of Almaty has claimed victory at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania.

    Wrestling Sport Taraz Almaty Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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