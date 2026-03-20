Almaty wrestlers dominate at Kazakhstan U23 Wrestling Championship

According to the city’s sports department, in the 79 kg weight category, Yerkhan Abil claimed the gold medal. Silver medals were secured by Ilmar Azullaev (65 kg), Yegor Anchugin (74 kg), and Nursultan Abdikhalyk (92 kg). Zhankozha Abiltaev and Sherkhan Abil, competing in the 70 kg division, earned bronze medals.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Following the results of the tournament, Almaty’s team took first place in the overall team standings.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zhamila Bakbergenova of Almaty has claimed victory at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania.