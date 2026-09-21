Kazakhstan’s Assel Kanay wins Asian Games karate silver

Kanay, a world championship bronze medalist, faced China’s Gong Li in the final. Gong Li is a Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and has previously won gold at both the Asian Games and the World Games.

In a closely contested final between two elite athletes, Gong Li claimed victory, leaving Kanay with the silver medal.

Kanay secured her place in the final with three convincing wins. She defeated Bangladesh’s Humaira Akhter Antara 9-1 in the round of 16, Mongolia’s Maraljingoo Purevjav 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Cambodia’s Chakriya Vann 3-0 in the semifinals.

Kazakhstan has already secured two karate gold medals at the Games, with Zholaman Bigabyl winning the men’s 55kg category and Sofya Berultseva taking gold in the women’s +68kg division.

Kazakhstani athletes Bella Samasheva (-55kg) and Nurkanat Azhikanov (-75kg) are scheduled to compete on Monday.

Kanay previously won a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 and is also a world championship bronze medalist.

The 20th Asian Summer Games will continue through October 4. Kazakhstan is represented by 558 athletes, who will compete for medals across 35 sports.