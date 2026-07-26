Kazakhstan's Artem Matusevich wins bronze at World Rowing Under-23 Championships
16:29, 26 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Artem Matusevich has won the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls at the World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Matusevich secured a place on the podium after completing the race in 7 minutes 1.56 seconds, finishing third in the final.
Portugal's João Veloso claimed the gold medal with a winning time of 6 minutes 59.96 seconds.
Greece's Angelos Kaoudis took silver, crossing the finish line in 7 minutes 0.62 seconds.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan tops the team standings at the Asian Artistic Swimming Championships.