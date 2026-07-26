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    Kazakhstan's Artem Matusevich wins bronze at World Rowing Under-23 Championships

    16:29, 26 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Artem Matusevich has won the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls at the World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Artem Matusevich wins bronze at World Rowing Under-23 Championships
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Matusevich secured a place on the podium after completing the race in 7 minutes 1.56 seconds, finishing third in the final.

    Portugal's João Veloso claimed the gold medal with a winning time of 6 minutes 59.96 seconds.

    Greece's Angelos Kaoudis took silver, crossing the finish line in 7 minutes 0.62 seconds.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan tops the team standings at the Asian Artistic Swimming Championships. 

    Sport Germany Rowing
    Seilkhanov
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