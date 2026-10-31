Kazakh cyclist extends contract with XDS Astana Team through 2027

The 29-year-old Anton Kuzmin dedicated the completed season entirely to supporting the team’s leaders. Among the main races where Kuzmin performed this role were the AlUla Tour, where Sergio Higuita finished second overall, the Arctic Race of Norway, won by Thomas Silva, and the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai, where Henok Mulubrhan finished third.

As part of the Kazakhstan national team, Anton Kuzmin helped Yevgeniy Fedorov win the road race at the Asian Championships. His individual results in 2026 included two bronze medals at the Kazakhstan National Championships, in the individual time trial and road race.

“It was far from the best season for me. I had some health problems after an intensive training block in February and competing at the Asian Championships. But I tried to fully focus on helping the team and did everything I could to help our leaders achieve success. I hope next year will be better. I am still ready to give 100% for the team’s goals, but I would also like to have the opportunity to show myself in some races, both with XDS Astana Team and with the national team,” said Anton Kuzmin.

“Anton had a difficult year. After the Asian Championships in Saudi Arabia, he had some health issues and recovery took time. Nevertheless, he always did everything he could to help the team and our leaders, who ultimately achieved success. I won’t hide the fact that I expect more from Anton in 2027, both as a domestique and as a rider who could look for his own opportunities in certain races and earn ranking points for Kazakhstan,” said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

Earlier, Greek champion Arvanitou joined XDS Astana Team.