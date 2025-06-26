Kazakhstan’s amusement and recreational parks record 15.5 mln visits in 2024

The data shows that the number of amusement and recreational parks was estimated at 251 in 2024, marking a 9.1% on-year increase.

Turkistan region leads the nation in terms of the number of parks with a total of 32 parks, followed by Shymkent city – 29, and Karaganda region – 28.

Kazakhstan’s amusement and recreational parks saw 15.5 million visits in 2024, with 3.2 million visits recorded in the capital city Astana, 2.7 million visits in Shymkent and 2.5 million visits in Almaty city.

29% of the parks are stated-owned, 69.3% are privately owned and 1.5% are in foreign ownership, said the Bureau.

Of the total number of parks, outdoor parks account for 131 and indoor parks – 120. The number of parks stands at 51 in rural areas or 19.1% of the total parks.

According to the data, there are a total of 3,923 amusement devices or amusement rides in parks across the nation.

Earlier it was reported that over 2.8 million visited national parks in Kazakhstan in 2024.