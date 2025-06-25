Over 2.8 mln visited national parks in Kazakhstan in 2024

He said Ile Alatau, Charyn Altyn Emel national parks and Kolsay Lakes remain the most popular among Kazakhstanis.

For the past five years, the national parks have developed eight projects attracting 2.1 billion tenge in private investments.

The Minister reminded a new visitor center opened this April in Mangistau. Construction of new facilities will be completed in Sairam Ugam National Park in Turkistan region and Butakovka Gorge in Almaty by the end of 2025.

As of today, there are 137 tourist routes and 54 trails at 14 national parks.

The Ministry suggests the following measures for further ecotourism development:

To develop and promote new routes using mobile applications and digital platforms;

To develop infrastructure at national parks, to ease travelling;

To attract strategic investors, following the example of Altyn Emel, Ile Alatau and Charyn parks.

Notably, Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years.