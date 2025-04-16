Kazakhstan’s Almaty to spend over KZT 144 mln for tick prevention

The first stage of tick prevention will cover over 2,300 hectares, including eight forest areas up to 1,764,900 hectares, 101 city parks, and a square stretching over 601.6 hectares, deputy head of the city sanitary and epidemiological control department.

The total area subject to disinfection is 4,733,12 hectares. The city will spend 144,152,000 tenge to fight the tick spread.

She said various insecticides are used for tick control. This year, the city purchased up to 3,579,600 liters of Cypermethrin to eliminate disease-causing insects.

The department urges everyone to wear closed-toed shoes and light-colored clothing, use repellents on their bodies and clothes, and check their clothes for ticks during and after walks. Seek medical attention not later than four days after a tick bite.

To note, seven cases of tick bites have been reported among the citizens of East Kazakhstan region since the start of the season in early April.