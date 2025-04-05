7 cases of tick bites reported in E Kazakhstan

All the incidents took place in the areas surrounding the city of Oskemen.

According to the sanitary-epidemiological service, the early snowmelt has led to an increase in insect activity, particularly in suburban and garden areas. Preventive treatments have already begun in the region, especially in endemic zones — Ulan, Samar, Kurshim, Katon Karagai, and Shemonaikha districts, as well as in the cities of Ridder and Oskemen.

“We strongly recommend using protective clothing and repellents when going outdoors. If bitten by a tick, do not delay a visit to the doctor. One of the seven victims sought help too late and did not receive immunoglobulin,” noted Gulmira Kairatova, the Public Relations Specialist of the Department of Sanitary-Epidemiological Control of the East Kazakhstan region.

Of seven people, six have received emergency preventive treatment. It's important to note that ticks can transmit not only the encephalitis virus, but also up to thirty other dangerous infections. Health experts stress that neglecting protective measures can lead to severe health issues.

