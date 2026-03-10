Kazakhstan's Almabayev advances in UFC rankings

Kazakhstan’s only fighter in the rankings, flyweight Asu Almabayev, climbed two places after falling to ninth last week.

Notably, with Almabayev rising to seventh place, Mexico’s Brandon Moreno dropped to ninth in the rankings. The Kazakh fighter had been scheduled to face Moreno on February 28 but was unable to enter the octagon due to an injury sustained during preparations for the bout. Iraq’s Amir Albazi also shares seventh place, while the eighth position remains vacant.

The top six of the flyweight rankings remain unchanged. Joshua Van continues to hold the championship title, while former champion Alexandre Pantoja ranks first. They are followed by Manel Kape, Tatsuro Taira, Brandon Royval, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Lone'er Kavanagh.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh MMA fighter Alibi Idiris (10–1) has claimed his first victory in the UFC.