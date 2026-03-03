Almabayev moves down in updated UFC flyweight rankings

Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev had originally been slated to face Moreno in the February 28 main event. However, he suffered an injury during training camp, prompting Kavanagh to step in as a late replacement.

Despite entering the bout as the favorite and fighting on home soil, Moreno was defeated by Kavanagh, who capitalized on the opportunity to make a strong statement. Following the upset, the UFC placed the Briton sixth in the flyweight rankings. As a result, Almabayev slipped from eighth to ninth place. He remains the only Kazakh fighter currently ranked in the UFC.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh MMA fighter Alibi Idiris (10–1) has claimed his first victory in the UFC.