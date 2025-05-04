EN
    Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly targets 3rd title: 'We are about to make history'

    09:04, 4 May 2025

    Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) has outlined his future plans, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/janibek_alimkhanuly

    "A lot of work is being done as we push toward a third title. Soon, we are about to make history," the boxer wrote on his Instagram.

    Earlier, Alimkhanuly successfully defended his titles by knocking out Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue (14-1, 9 KOs) in the fifth round at a boxing event in Astana on April 5.

    He later expressed his intention to pursue a unification bout with WBC champion Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's boxing team has grabbed six medals at the Korotkov Memorial Tournament held in Khabarovsk, Russia.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
