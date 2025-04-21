Kazakh boxers pocket six medals at Korotkov Memorial Tournament in Khabarovsk

Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov (54kg) and Nurlan Saparbay (+92kg) claimed gold medals in the respective categories. Bibossinov clashed with Russia's Denis Palshin in the 54kg final. Following three rounds, the Kazakh boxer defeated Palshin by unanimous decision of the judges. Thus, the Russian athlete took silver.

Sagyndyk Togambay clinched a silver medal in the 92 kg category.

Another Kazakhstan’s boxers Temirtas Zhussupov (48kg), Zhandos Kydyraliyev (63.5kg), and Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (67kg) secured bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s male team has pocketed nine medals, including two gold ones at the International Boxing Tournament in Baku.