Kazakhstan's Alimkhanuly rises to No. 2 in WBO super middleweight rankings

The 33-year-old Kazakh boxer is ranked behind only reigning WBO champion Hamzah Sheeraz of Britain and Mexican boxing star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who occupies the top spot in the rankings.

The new ranking places Alimkhanuly in a strong position to pursue high-profile bouts against the division's top contenders.

Alimkhanuly last fought on April 5, 2025, in Astana, where he knocked out Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue to successfully defend his WBO and IBF middleweight world titles.

Alimkhanuly had been scheduled to face WBA champion Erislandy Lara in a middleweight unification bout in December. However, the fight was called off after he tested positive in a doping test.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly was removed from the World Rankings after doping scandal.