Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Skorokhodova wins silver at Alpine Skiing Championships in Italy

Italy’s Francesca Fanti won gold, and fellow Italian Valentina Fill finished third.

Earlier, Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed gold at the Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Pozza di Fassa. Competing in the giant slalom, the Kazakhstani athlete secured first place, finishing ahead of Canada’s Simone St-Pierre, who took silver, and American Noelle Roth, who claimed bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events.