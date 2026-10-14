Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region allocates 2.5 bn tenge for road maintenance

Preparations for the winter season are underway on both regional and national highways.

In Aktobe, local authorities reviewed the city's readiness for winter road maintenance, with 357 units of specialized equipment prepared and roads divided into 18 sections, each assigned to a contractor.

“Before winter begins, we plan to stockpile 1,650 tons of salt and 1,410 tons of sand-salt mixture. Equipment and anti-icing material storage facilities will also be established in outlying residential areas to ensure rapid road clearance,” the Aktobe region administration's press service said.

According to Aibek Kaiyr, head of the regional Department of Passenger Transport and Highways, 55 contractors are responsible for maintaining 174 sections of local roads.

For the upcoming winter season, authorities have prepared 381 units of specialized equipment, 4,400 tons of anti-icing materials, and 12,600 tons of diesel fuel.

A total of 2.5 billion tenge has been allocated for regional and district road maintenance in 2026. To improve road safety, authorities plan to install five kilometers of snow barriers and equip 53 specialized vehicles with GPS tracking systems.

Meanwhile, Aibol Danagul, director of the regional branch of QazAvtoJol, said 59 specialized vehicles have been assigned to the section of the Samara–Shymkent highway between kilometers 763 and 1,025.

Road maintenance crews have also stockpiled 9,400 tons of crushed stone screenings, 2,900 tons of salt, and 16,000 tons of sand to tackle snow and icy conditions.

“Road maintenance services are still short of specialized equipment, with only 127 of the required 154 vehicles currently available. Another 13 vehicles, including four motor graders and nine loaders, are expected to arrive soon. Authorities have also identified 101 sections of national highways prone to snowdrifts, covering a total of 246 kilometers. Reinforced concrete barriers have been installed at 28 locations, while snow fences are being installed along the remaining sections,” the regional akimat’s press service said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.