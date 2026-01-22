Kazakhstan’s air assault troops produce 100 drones

Specialized unmanned aerial systems units were established two years ago. Since that time, servicemen have gained practical experience in drone operations and set up in-house assembly and repair capabilities, significantly reducing dependence on external suppliers. A drone production and repair workshop became operational in December 2025.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Staffed by specially trained contract servicemen, the workshop recently assembled its 100th drone. All drones undergo mandatory quality control testing before being delivered to military units.

A training program for unmanned aerial system operators is set to begin this year at a dedicated training center, led by qualified instructors with specialized training and practical experience operating various types of UAVs.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

The air assault troops are currently equipped with tactical unmanned aerial systems produced both domestically and abroad, and work to further master, modernize, and develop these systems is continuing as planned.

