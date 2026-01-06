Kazakhstan to launch $75mln satellite exports

He noted that active efforts are underway to fully load the facility’s production capacity.

“In the coming years, the complex is expected to produce at least five to six Earth remote sensing satellites,” Madiyev said.

He emphasized that part of the production will be export-oriented, with the expected export volume estimated at around $75 million.

The minister added that the project’s implementation will mark the first initiative of its kind in Kazakhstan’s history and will represent the country’s most high-tech export to date.

