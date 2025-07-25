Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Altynbek reaches Portofino International Opera Contest final in Italy

Launched in 2015, the Portofino International Opera Contest is considered one of the most prestigious competitions among opera singers under 32 years old. A jury of the contest is made up of heads of the biggest theatres of the world, including La Scala in Milan, Monte-Carlo Opera, Columbus Theatre in Buenos Aires, Royal Theatre in Madrid, Hessian State Theatre Wiesbaden, and so on.

The selection process of the Portofino International Opera Contest consists of several stages from preliminary auditions to the final gala concert, which involves an orchestra and take place at the main square of Portofino - Piazzetta di Portofino.

Aigerim Altynbek of Kazakhstan left behind 92 contenders from nearly 50 countries, demonstrating that Kazakhstan is among leaders in the world of classical singing.

Aigerim graduated from the Kazakh National University of Arts in vocal performance, took classes of associate professor Tatyana Rudneva. She is a multiple winner of international and republican competitions, including in Italy, Finland, Lithuania, Russia, Germany and so on.

Last year, the Kazakhstani won Città di Arcore - Giacomo Puccini opera singing competition in Italy.

As reported earlier, Aigerim Altynbek performed on stage with renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli