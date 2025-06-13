Abiba Abuzhakynova secures 1st win at IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest

Abiba Abuzhakynova (-48 kg) stunned Marina Vorobyeva of Russia in the first-round bout. The Kazakh judoka began her World Championships campaign in the second round.

Neither judoka could gain the upper hand in regular time, but in the golden score period, Abuzhakynova delivered a decisive move to claim victory and advance to the round of 16.

The IJF World Judo Championships is set to run in Budapest, Hungary on June 13–20.

As reported earlier, Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin (-60 kg) has won his first-round match at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest.