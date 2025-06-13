EN
    Kazakhstan’s Shamshadin wins at the start of IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary

    17:14, 13 June 2025

    Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin (-60 kg) won his first-round match at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Shamshadin secured his first victory after his opponent, American judoka David Terao, was disqualified due to three penalties.

    In the second round, the Kazakhstani will clash with Spain’s Francisco Garrigos.

    The IJF World Judo Championships is set to run in Budapest, Hungary on June 13–20.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's roster for the IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary was revealed.

    Judo Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan-Hungary
