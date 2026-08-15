Kazakhstan–Liechtenstein ties to deepen further, says Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Hereditary Prince Alois on the National Day of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

"Kazakhstan highly values its long-standing ties of friendship and mutual respect with Liechtenstein. I am confident that our mutually advantageous cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two countries' peoples," the telegram reads.

The Head of State wished Hereditary Prince Alois success in his duties and the friendly people of Liechtenstein well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.

The Kazakh President also congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso on the occasion of Independence Day.