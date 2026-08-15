Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day

In his message, the Head of State highlighted the Republic of India's significant role in international relations, as well as its impressive economic achievements and vast scientific and technological potential.

He also praised the steady development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing the broad opportunities for further deepening cooperation across various fields.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Narendra Modi success in his duties and the friendly people of India well-being and prosperity.

As previously reported, Astana and New Delhi vowed to deepen the political dialogue and expand cooperation.