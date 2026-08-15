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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day

    10:14, 15 August 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has sent a congratulatory telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.  

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo source: Akorda

    In his message, the Head of State highlighted the Republic of India's significant role in international relations, as well as its impressive economic achievements and vast scientific and technological potential.

    He also praised the steady development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing the broad opportunities for further deepening cooperation across various fields.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Narendra Modi success in his duties and the friendly people of India well-being and prosperity.

    As previously reported, Astana and New Delhi vowed to deepen the political dialogue and expand cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and India President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy India
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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