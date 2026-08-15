President Tokayev: Congo is Kazakhstan's important partner in Africa
10:43, 15 August 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has sent a congratulatory telegram to Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President noted that the Republic of Kazakhstan views the Republic of Congo as an important partner on the African continent. He also expressed confidence that through joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
The Head of State wished Denis Sassou-Nguesso success in his duties and the friendly Congolese people happiness and prosperity.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.