President Tokayev: Congo is Kazakhstan's important partner in Africa

The President noted that the Republic of Kazakhstan views the Republic of Congo as an important partner on the African continent. He also expressed confidence that through joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.

The Head of State wished Denis Sassou-Nguesso success in his duties and the friendly Congolese people happiness and prosperity.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.