Kazakhstan–Kyrgyzstan border checkpoint to operate 24/7

The document provides for changing the operating hours of the Kegen road checkpoint (Kazakhstan) and the Karkyra road checkpoint (Kyrgyzstan) from daytime-only service to round-the-clock operation.

“Changing the operating regime of this checkpoint will contribute to the further development of Kazakh–Kyrgyz cross-border cooperation, boost trade turnover, and strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector. It will also help ease passenger traffic at other road checkpoints along the Kazakhstan–Kyrgyzstan state border,” the bill’s explanatory note says.

