New railway lines in Kazakhstan to be completed this year

He recalled that large-scale development of railway infrastructure is under way across the country.

“Construction of new railway lines is continuing, including the Kyzylzhar–Moyynty and Darbaza–Maktaaral routes, along with the modernization of existing sections such as Altynkol–Zhetygen and Zhezkazgan–Sekseul. All of these projects are scheduled for completion this year,” the minister said.

A large-scale program to reconstruct railway stations will also continue.

According to the minister, all major highway projects will be implemented on a turnkey basis, with financing provided through international financial institutions.

Traffic is expected to open on the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan section by the end of 2026. Construction of a four-lane highway between Kyzylorda and Aktobe will begin this year, while work on the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan project and the Saryagash bypass is scheduled to start in the second half of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that satellite internet is set to be introduced on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and Air Astana aircraft in 2026.