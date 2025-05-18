Kazakhstani women’s gymnasts claim team all-round gold at Asian Championships in Singapore

Team Kazakhstan’s Aizere Kenes, Aida Khakimzhanova, Madina Myrzabay, Aizere Nurmagambetova, Kristina Chepulskaya and Zhasmin Dzhunusbayeva delivered a spectacular performance to take home gold.

South Korea captured silver, while Uzbekistan settled for bronze in the women's team all-around event.

