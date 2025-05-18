Kazakhstani women’s gymnasts claim team all-round gold at Asian Championships in Singapore
08:35, 18 May 2025
Team Kazakhstan grabbed a gold medal in the women’s team all-round event at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Team Kazakhstan’s Aizere Kenes, Aida Khakimzhanova, Madina Myrzabay, Aizere Nurmagambetova, Kristina Chepulskaya and Zhasmin Dzhunusbayeva delivered a spectacular performance to take home gold.
South Korea captured silver, while Uzbekistan settled for bronze in the women's team all-around event.
