EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani women’s gymnasts claim team all-round gold at Asian Championships in Singapore

    08:35, 18 May 2025

    Team Kazakhstan grabbed a gold medal in the women’s team all-round event at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani women’s gymnasts claim team all-round gold at Asian Championships in Singapore
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Team Kazakhstan’s Aizere Kenes, Aida Khakimzhanova, Madina Myrzabay, Aizere Nurmagambetova, Kristina Chepulskaya and Zhasmin Dzhunusbayeva delivered a spectacular performance to take home gold.

    South Korea captured silver, while Uzbekistan settled for bronze in the women's team all-around event.

    Earlier it was reported that Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan had advanced to the final of the W50 Kurume+H 2025 singles tennis tournament in Japan. 

    Sport gymnastics Rhythmic gymnastics Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All