W50 Kurume+H: Zarina Diyas beats Wang Meiling to reach final
15:12, 17 May 2025
Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan advanced to the final of the W50 Kurume+H 2025 singles tennis tournament held in Japan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas, ranked 318th by the WTA, beat China’s Wang Meiling, world no.336, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the semifinal match.
Zarina is to take on Japan’s Ayano Shimizu, ranked 288th by the WTA, in the final.
