    W50 Kurume+H: Zarina Diyas beats Wang Meiling to reach final

    15:12, 17 May 2025

    Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan advanced to the final of the W50 Kurume+H 2025 singles tennis tournament held in Japan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/zarinadiyas

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas, ranked 318th by the WTA, beat China’s Wang Meiling, world no.336, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the semifinal match.

    Zarina is to take on Japan’s Ayano Shimizu, ranked 288th by the WTA, in the final.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov reached the ITF doubles tennis tournament final in Italy. 

    Sport Tennis
