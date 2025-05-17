W50 Kurume+H: Zarina Diyas beats Wang Meiling to reach final

Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas, ranked 318th by the WTA, beat China’s Wang Meiling, world no.336, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the semifinal match.

Zarina is to take on Japan’s Ayano Shimizu, ranked 288th by the WTA, in the final.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov reached the ITF doubles tennis tournament final in Italy.