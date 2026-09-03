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    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day

    15:25, 3 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly television channel will broadcast the documentary Tazy: A National Treasure by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex on September 3, marking Kazakh Tazy Day, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    Kazakhstan is celebrating Kazakh Tazy Day for the first time this year. The new observance was added to the national calendar in 2026 to raise awareness of efforts to preserve the traditional Kazakh dog breed as an important part of the country’s cultural heritage.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    The Tazy has traditionally been considered one of the seven treasures, known as Zheti Kazyna.” The breed’s history dates back thousands of years, with images of dogs resembling the Tazy found among ancient petroglyphs discovered across Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    The documentary explores the origins of the Tazy, the breed’s distinctive characteristics and its importance to Kazakh culture. Experts also discuss modern efforts to study, preserve and restore the national breed.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    Scientists from the Institute of Genetics and Physiology, researchers from the Institute of Zoology, representatives of the Canine Federation, as well as the president and members of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan took part in the filming.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    Tazy: A National Treasure will air on Jibek Joly at 6:35 p.m. on September 3.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    Kazakhstan has stepped up efforts in recent years to preserve and breed its national dog breeds, protect their genetic heritage and promote their international recognition. A special law adopted in 2023 established the legal, organizational and economic framework for these efforts.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    According to official figures, the number of Tazy dogs in Kazakhstan has quadrupled since 2023.

    Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day
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    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen had shared unique photographs featuring a Tazy and the racehorse of the head of state.

    Tazy Animals Holidays Kazakhstan Culture
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