Kazakhstani TV channel to screen documentary marking Tazy Day

Kazakhstan is celebrating Kazakh Tazy Day for the first time this year. The new observance was added to the national calendar in 2026 to raise awareness of efforts to preserve the traditional Kazakh dog breed as an important part of the country’s cultural heritage.

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The Tazy has traditionally been considered one of the seven treasures, known as Zheti Kazyna.” The breed’s history dates back thousands of years, with images of dogs resembling the Tazy found among ancient petroglyphs discovered across Kazakhstan.

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The documentary explores the origins of the Tazy, the breed’s distinctive characteristics and its importance to Kazakh culture. Experts also discuss modern efforts to study, preserve and restore the national breed.

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Scientists from the Institute of Genetics and Physiology, researchers from the Institute of Zoology, representatives of the Canine Federation, as well as the president and members of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan took part in the filming.

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Tazy: A National Treasure will air on Jibek Joly at 6:35 p.m. on September 3.

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Kazakhstan has stepped up efforts in recent years to preserve and breed its national dog breeds, protect their genetic heritage and promote their international recognition. A special law adopted in 2023 established the legal, organizational and economic framework for these efforts.

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According to official figures, the number of Tazy dogs in Kazakhstan has quadrupled since 2023.

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Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen had shared unique photographs featuring a Tazy and the racehorse of the head of state.