Dimash Qudaibergen shares unique photos with Kazakh Tazy dogs

“The first photo shows me with Nancy and Nauryz, the Tazy dogs belonging to the Head of State. In the second photo, I am pictured with Akzhan, the father of the President’s beloved horse. It was a great honor for me to ride the Head of State’s horse,” the artist said.

Kudaibergen noted that he also has a special personal connection with the Tazy breed.

Photo credit: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave me a Tazy as a gift, and I named him Garyshker. I am grateful to the Presidential TV and Radio Complex for these unique photos,” he wrote.

Kazakhstan is celebrating Kazakh Tazy Day for the first time on September 3. The national dog breed, long regarded as an integral part of the country’s cultural heritage and one of the seven treasures known as Zheti Kazyna, is currently experiencing a revival.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a young Kazakh Tazy named Chelsea finished among the top four junior sighthounds at the 2026 World Dog Show in Italy.