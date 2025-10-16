Kazakhstani tennis players suffer early exit at home ATP 250 Almaty Open event

Kazakhstan entered into the Almaty Open 2025 with the lineup including Mikhail Kukushkin, Denis Yevseyev, Alexander Shevchenko, Amir Omarkhanov, Timofey Skatov, and Beibit Zhukayev.

In the first round of singles qualification, Denis Yevseyev lost to Australian Bernard Tomic (6-4, 1-6, 4-6), and in the final qualifying round, Mikhail Kukushkin was defeated by Australian James Duckworth.

Among those who started directly in the main draw, only Alexander Shevchenko advanced the farthest — reaching the second round (Round of 16). In the first round, Shevchenko defeated Serbia’s Laslo Djere (7:6, 7:6), but then lost to Frenchman Corentin Moutet (5:7, 3:6).

Other Kazakhstanis Beibit Zhukayev, Amir Omarkhanov, Timofey Skatov suffered first-round upsets.

In the double’s event, Kazakhstan’s Schevchenko/Skatov were beaten by French/Argentinian duo of Manuel Guinard and Guido Andreozzi, while Omarkhanov and Zhukayev of Kazakhstan lost to Australian pair of James Duckworth and Adam Walton.

