Anna Danilina storms into Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China

Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated Laura Siegemund from Germany and Sofia Kenin from the U.S with a score of 6–2, 7–5.

In the quarterfinals, Danilina and Krunic will play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

As reported earlier, Alexander Shevchenko, representing Kazakhstan, has bowed out in the second round of the ATP 250 singles tournament in Almaty.