    Anna Danilina storms into Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China

    10:57, 16 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated Laura Siegemund from Germany and Sofia Kenin from the U.S with a score of 6–2, 7–5.

    In the quarterfinals, Danilina and Krunic will play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

    As reported earlier, Alexander Shevchenko, representing Kazakhstan, has bowed out in the second round of the ATP 250 singles tournament in Almaty.

    Tennis Sport WTA Kazakhstan China
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
