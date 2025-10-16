Anna Danilina storms into Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated Laura Siegemund from Germany and Sofia Kenin from the U.S with a score of 6–2, 7–5.
In the quarterfinals, Danilina and Krunic will play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.
