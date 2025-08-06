Kazakhstani tennis players secure early spot in quarterfinals of Roland Garros Qualifiers

Young Kazakh tennis players Rodion Traigel, Ansar Niyetkaliyev, Mansur Sainov, Yerkezhan Zhanatayeva, Karolina Ligai, Alissa Korolyova, Gauhar Aktan, and Adiya Omarbek have secured early qualification for the quarterfinals, each claiming two victories in their respective groups.

The final matches of the group stage will be held today, August 6, after which the full list of quarterfinalists will be determined.

As reported earlier, world No. 12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has secured a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal.