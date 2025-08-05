Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale semis

Rybakina was leading 6-1, 2-1 when the Ukrainian was forced to retire from the match due to a right wrist injury. This marks Rybakina’s second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season and the 10th of her career.

By reaching the semifinals in both 2023 and 2025, Rybakina became the youngest player to do so in consecutive editions of the Montreal tournament since Caroline Wozniacki’s run from 2010 to 2012.

In the semifinals, Rybakina will face Canada’s Victoria Mboko.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has failed to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open.