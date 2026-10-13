Kazakhstani swimmer nominated for World Aquatics Athlete of the Year

An open vote will determine the Men's Athlete of the Year for Artistic Swimming.

Druzin is competing for the prestigious award alongside Ranjuo Tomblin (Great Britain), Gustavo Sanchez (Colombia), Muye Guo (China), and Filippo Pelati (Italy).

Notably, Viktor Druzin from Kazakhstan's Karaganda region has had a strong 2026 season on the international stage.

In June, he won bronze in the solo technical event at the Super Final of the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Toronto, also taking silver in the free routine and bronze in the mixed duet with Nargiza Bolatova.

At the Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok in July, the athlete claimed gold in the solo technical routine and became continental champion for the second time.

In August, Viktor Druzin placed third at the World Aquatics Junior Artistic Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Moreover, as part of Kazakhstan's mixed team at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, he finished third.

The athlete is coached by Yelena Kotova.