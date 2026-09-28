Kazakhstan wins artistic swimming bronze at 2026 Asian Games

The artistic swimming competitions at the 20th Asian Games concluded in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture.

Kazakhstan’s mixed team placed third following the free routine, earning a score of 216.7961. The team included Viktor Druzin, Dayana Dzhamanchalova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Xeniya Makarova, Anna Pavletcova, Valeriya Stolbunova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Nargiza Bolatova and Yasmin Tuyakova.

The final standings saw China take first place with 857.5084 points, followed by Japan with 821.7404 points and Kazakhstan in third with 672.6029 points.

The bronze medal marks Kazakhstan’s second medal in artistic swimming at the 20th Asian Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Nargiza Bolatova and Yasmin Tuyakova had won bronze in the duet event, recording a combined score of 565.7326 points across the technical and free routines.