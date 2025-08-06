Kazakhstani students arrested in Egypt receive necessary assistance, says Foreign Ministry

In its reply to the Agency’s enquiry, the Ministry said: “The Kazakh embassy in Egypt provides necessary consular and legal assistance to detained Kazakhstanis”.

Contact has been established with local law enforcement agencies. The circumstances of the incident are yet to be clarified, said the Ministry, adding that the relevant information will be communicated to the relatives of those arrested.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed the Kazakhstani students studying in Egypt faced bureaucratic hurdles when obtaining and extending their visas.

In particular, the visa extension process was delayed for 4-5 months, which can lead to violations of immigration regulations, reads the reply. “As part of its efforts to resolve the issue, the Kazakh embassy in Egypt holds talks with the local Interior Ministry and the leadership of the relevant higher education facilities. The Egyptian side confirmed it seeks to solve this issue in the optimal way".

To note, the information about the detention of 15 Kazakhstani nationals, who left for Egypt to receive a religious education, was circulating on social networks. It was informed that frequent cases of Kazakhstani nationals, who went for studying, being detained are reported.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev commented on the detention of two Kazakh nationals, who may face death penalty for alleged drug-related crimes on the Indonesian island of Bali.