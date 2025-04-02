Kazakhstani startup competes with world giants such as OPEN AI and Google

Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev presented the draft Law of Kazakhstan “On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on improving the system of state support of the innovative activities”.

He also briefed on the current state of innovation startups supported by Astana Hub which already entered the global markets.

Thanks to a strong team and partnership with global brands, we have built a full-fledged IT ecosystem: 1,500 residents, of which 400 with foreign participation, and 28,000 jobs, the Minister said. He stressed that some 500 resident companies generate 480 million US dollars of exports a year.

The Minister outlined the Higgsfield, the Kazakhstani startup Higgsfield AI to generate a video entirely from text using artificial intelligence technologies. It attracted 16 million US dollars in investments from venture funds of the Silicon Valley. As of now, it competes with large tech giants such as Open AI and Google.

It is worth reminding, the Kazakh startup CerebraAI, which develops artificial intelligence for stroke diagnostics, was included in the top 15 best AI companies in the USA and Canada.