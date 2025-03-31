Kazakh startup recognized among top AI innovators in North America

The company entered the prestigious Google for Startups Cloud AI Accelerator program, which annually selects 10-15 promising AI startups. According to the ministry, this opens up new opportunities for development.

“Participation in the accelerator gives CerebraAI access to Google cloud resources for scaling, personal mentoring from Google DeepMind, Google Cloud specialists, as well as leading world experts in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” the post reads.

CerebraAI uses artificial intelligence to analyze CT scans, improving the accuracy of stroke diagnosis. According to the company’s website, their software is available as a web platform and a mobile app for iOS and Android.