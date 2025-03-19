РУ
Kazakhstan notches two top-10 finishes in mogul events at World Championships

22:00, 19 March 2025

Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko and Pavel Kolmakov finished 10th in the women’s and men’s mogul events respectively at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships taking place in Engadin, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

skiing
Photo credit: @olympickz

Another Kazakhstani skier Yuliya Galysheva came in 14th in the women’s mogul final.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s mogul skiers Yuliya Galysheva and Anastassiya Gorodko successfully qualified for the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland. 

